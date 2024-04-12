Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $62.56. 62,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

