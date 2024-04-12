Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth $127,000.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.89.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile
The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
