Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.83. 398,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,849. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.46 and its 200 day moving average is $440.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.