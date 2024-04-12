Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.22. 682,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.