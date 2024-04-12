PFS Partners LLC Sells 33 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVV traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $516.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,568. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.80 and a 200-day moving average of $475.50. The company has a market capitalization of $399.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

