Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.81. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 546 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

