Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) were up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 52,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 858,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,730,296 shares of company stock valued at $30,240,515. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

