Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $162.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $167.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

PSX stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $133.76. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

