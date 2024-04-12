Physicians Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

COP stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

