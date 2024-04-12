Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $236.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

