Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 105,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 29,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

