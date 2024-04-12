Pi Financial Weighs in on Victoria Gold Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Pi Financial analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$96.42 million for the quarter.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.