Piper Sandler Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $237.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.80.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $217.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.66 and its 200-day moving average is $237.48. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $344.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

