Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,737 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after buying an additional 332,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 181,484 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 68,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after buying an additional 8,406,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

