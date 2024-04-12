Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.73.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII
Polaris Stock Up 0.4 %
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.
Institutional Trading of Polaris
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.