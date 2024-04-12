Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Get Polaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $92.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Polaris has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.