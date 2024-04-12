Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Polymath has a market cap of $95.20 million and approximately $10,332.90 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.99 or 0.00137640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008313 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08745014 USD and is down -8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $50,111.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

