Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO opened at $13.16 on Friday. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $960.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Portillo’s Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,701,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after buying an additional 178,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 22.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 514,762 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 10.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,495,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at $47,879,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $22,032,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

