Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of PTLO opened at $13.16 on Friday. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $960.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
