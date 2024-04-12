Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.