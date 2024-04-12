Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$126.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PD. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$124.00.

Shares of PD opened at C$100.10 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$104.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$1.88. The business had revenue of C$506.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.00 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 8.7760512 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$489,696.48. In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$233,472.96. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$489,696.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,227. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

