Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ABBV opened at $167.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
- What is a SEC Filing?
- JPMorgan Chase Falls 5% as Consumer Cracking Begins to Show
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.