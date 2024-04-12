Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,000. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises 6.8% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.24% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BINC. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $51.90 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.