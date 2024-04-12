Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 12,368 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %
T stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
