Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 7,330 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.56 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

