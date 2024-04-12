Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

