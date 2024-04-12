Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

