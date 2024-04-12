Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 0.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.3 %

FDL opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

