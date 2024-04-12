Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

