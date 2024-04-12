Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

