Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
