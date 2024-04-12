Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.99. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

