Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 487,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VPU opened at $140.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

