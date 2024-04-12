Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 0% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $168.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as high as $155.94 and last traded at $155.90. Approximately 1,249,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,802,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.84.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

