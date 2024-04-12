Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $202.26, but opened at $208.00. Progressive shares last traded at $206.18, with a volume of 810,184 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.98. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Progressive by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,863,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

