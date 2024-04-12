ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.59. 406,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,489,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PUMP

ProPetro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $924.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.13.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.