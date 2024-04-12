ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $35.16

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.16, but opened at $36.21. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 426,287 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.