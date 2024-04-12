Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $105.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.
PRU stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.
