Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Evercore ISI

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.67.

NYSE PRU opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $172,363,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

