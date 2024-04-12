Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 529.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of Psykey stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 478,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,824. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Psykey alerts:

Psykey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.