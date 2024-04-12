PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $27.93

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $27.05. PureTech Health shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

