Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $306.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.