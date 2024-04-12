Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Lovesac Company Increased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lovesac in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $321.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lovesac by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lovesac by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

