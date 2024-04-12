Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for First Solar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.33. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.54 EPS.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR
First Solar Price Performance
NASDAQ FSLR opened at $184.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,123,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,255,000 after buying an additional 1,694,711 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 948.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $121,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at First Solar
In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.