Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Qorvo Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $115.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.88. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

