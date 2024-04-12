QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $175.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.36. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after buying an additional 1,183,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

