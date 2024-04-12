Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $36.07 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013162 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,910.14 or 1.00244016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00117317 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

