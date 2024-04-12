QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in QuantumScape by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in QuantumScape by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

