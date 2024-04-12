Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.01

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $4.37. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 584 shares.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.