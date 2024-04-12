Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.01

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $4.37. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 584 shares.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
