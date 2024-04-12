Radio Caca Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.11 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $109.11 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000551 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005032 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00011874 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,014,671,848 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.