RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.6 %

ROLL opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day moving average of $256.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $2,992,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

