Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

RRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 54.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

